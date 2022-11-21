Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 21, 2022 4:11 PM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $831.17M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
