Paramount confirms sale of Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House terminated
Nov. 21, 2022 4:22 PM ETParamount Global (PARA)
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) confirmed that it has terminated its planned $2.2 billion sale of its Simon & Schuster book publishing business to Penguin Random House after a federal judge blocked the deal late last month.
- Penguin Random House is obligated to pay a $200 million termination fee to Paramount, according to an 8-K filing on Monday.
- Simon & Schuster has decided not to appeal the court decision, which came after the U.S. Justice department originally sued to block the deal on antitrust grounds last November.
- Reuters reported news of the planned termination on Sunday.
- Paramount said in the filing that Simon & Schuster remains a non-core asset as was determined in early 2020 and therefore doesn't fit strategically within Paramount’s broader portfolio. ViacomCBS (the former name of Paramount) originally announced its intention to sell its Simon & Schuster publishing arm in March 2020.
