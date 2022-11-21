HHS awards $45M contracts to ICF for digital modernization

Nov. 21, 2022 4:25 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) said on Monday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded two contracts totaling $45M to support CMS' digital modernization efforts to improve access to public health data.
  • The company said both contracts were awarded in the third quarter to SemanticBits, which was acquired by ICF earlier this year.
  • The first contract is a $25M task order to develop, operate and maintain data.cms.gov, the agency's health data sharing website. It has a term of 54 months, including a six-month base and four 12-month options.
  • The second contract is a $20M expansion to modernize CMS' Internet Quality Improvement and Evaluation System.

