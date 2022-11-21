Norfolk Southern inks deal for assets of Cincinnati Southern Railway

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) announced it executed on the purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

The 337-mile railroad, which runs from Cincinnati, Ohio to Chattanooga, Tennessee is currently owned by the City of Cincinnati and operated by the Cincinnati, New Orleans and the company's own Texas Pacific Railway Company subsidiary under a lease agreement expiring in 2026.

The agreement provides the company ownership of approximately 9.5K acres of land that sits under infrastructure maintained and is operated by Norfolk Southern. The line was noted to be one of the highest density segments of the company's network, with as many as 30 trains a day traveling the route.

Norfolk Southern Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw: "This agreement sets the framework for Norfolk Southern to own a core line in our network in perpetuity, allowing us to advance our strategic objectives of improving service, enhancing productivity, and creating an even stronger platform for accelerated growth, all while eliminating uncertainty around future control of the line and lease costs."