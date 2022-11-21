Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares moved modestly higher in Monday's extended trading despite a mixed Q3 report.

Net sales for the quarter increased 3.9% from the same period in 2021 to $1.18B. Meanwhile, a report of $0.40 in earnings per share came in two cents below analyst expectations. The former was noted as a record for the third quarter by CEO Richard Hayne.

“We are pleased to announce record Q3 sales fueled by strong ‘comps’ at the Anthropologie and Free People brands,” he said. “As we approach the all-important Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, we are encouraged by sales quarter-to-date.”

Comparable retail segment net sales increased 13% at the Anthropologie Group and 8% at the Free People Group, offsetting a 9% decline at the core Urban Outfitters brand. Inventory levels also marked a smaller gain than prior quarters, rising 18.6% as compared to over 40% or greater growth rates in prior quarters. Gross profit rate decreased by 416 basis points as the company utilized significant markdowns to clear inventory.

During the first nine months of its fiscal year, the Company opened a total of 23 new retail locations. The retailer opened 13 new Free People Group stores, 5 Urban Outfitters stores, 4 Anthropologie stores, and one Menus & Venues restaurant. Meanwhile, 2 Urban Outfitters stores, one Group store and one Free People store were closed.

Shares rose 2.15% shortly after the print.