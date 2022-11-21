Inter Parfums provides 2023 guidance above estimates
Nov. 21, 2022 4:31 PM ETInter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) on Monday provided initial 2023 guidance above Street estimates, helped by new product launches, continued growth of its travel retail business and modest price increases in early 2023.
- The company expects to report 2023 adj. EPS of ~$3.80 and EPS of $3.70 (up 9% Y/Y). Consensus estimate is $3.52.
- 2023 net sales are projected to be $1.11B (up 8% Y/Y) vs. consensus estimate of $1.10B.
- The above outlook assumes that the average dollar/euro exchange rate remains at current levels and there is no significant resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- "The strength of our brand portfolio and global distribution network have been an engine for internal growth in the past, and we expect the same in the future. We will also ship Donna Karan and DKNY products for the full year vs. only five months in 2022. Finally, new product launches for our largest as well as mid-sized brands should once again be catalysts for sustained top line growth," said CEO Jean Madar.
- "While there has been news of loosening of restrictions in China, our 2023 estimates do not factor in any such benefits, because the current measures appear to be modest, and the timing of a resumption of business as usual is incalculable," he added.
- CFO Michel Atwood said Inter Parfums (IPAR) does not expect a significant expansion in 2023 operating margin.
