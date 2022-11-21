Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results even after its net asset value per share declined amid a rocky quarter in valuations.

Adjusted net investment income per share of $0.33 for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, topping the $0.30 consensus, slipped from $0.34 in the previous quarter.

Total investment income of $119.6M, exceeding the $111.4M consensus, increased from $95.6M in fiscal Q3.

Net asset value per share was $14.89 at Sept. 30, 2022, down from $15.14 at June 30.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) had investments in 331 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $5.45B, compared with 328 portfolio companies with a total fair value of $5.61B at June 30, 2022.

Q4 total expenses of $65.6M rose from $41.7M in the prior quarter.

Q4 net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $8.08M compared with $15.4M in Q3.

Cash and cash equivalents rose to $117.3M at the end of Q4 from $81.4M at the end of Q3.

Conference call on Nov. 22 at 1:00 PM ET.

