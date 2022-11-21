Puhui Wealth Investment gets shareholder nod for share consolidation

  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) said Monday its shareholders approved share consolidation of every six issued and unissued existing ordinary/preferred shares of $0.001 par value into one ordinary/preferred share of $0.006 par value.
  • After the share consolidation, Puhui's (PHCF) share capital is $50K divided into ~8.2M ordinary shares and ~166.7K preferred shares.
  • The company also received a letter from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with listing rules due to failure to file its Form 20-F for the FY ended Jun. 30.
  • Puhui's (PHCF) already received a non-compliance notice earlier regarding its minimum bid price.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.