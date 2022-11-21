Puhui Wealth Investment gets shareholder nod for share consolidation
Nov. 21, 2022 4:37 PM ETPuhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) said Monday its shareholders approved share consolidation of every six issued and unissued existing ordinary/preferred shares of $0.001 par value into one ordinary/preferred share of $0.006 par value.
- After the share consolidation, Puhui's (PHCF) share capital is $50K divided into ~8.2M ordinary shares and ~166.7K preferred shares.
- The company also received a letter from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with listing rules due to failure to file its Form 20-F for the FY ended Jun. 30.
- Puhui's (PHCF) already received a non-compliance notice earlier regarding its minimum bid price.
