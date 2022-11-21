Rigetti Computing GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.03, revenue of $2.8M beats by $0.06M
Nov. 21, 2022 4:40 PM ETRigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Rigetti Computing press release (NASDAQ:RGTI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $2.8M (-4.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.06M.
- Adjusted EBITDA2 for the third quarter of 2022 was a loss of ($14.8) million, versus a loss of ($7.4) million in the prior year period.
- The Company had cash, cash equivalents and available.
- The Company continues to expect total revenue for the 2022 fiscal year to be between $12.0 million and $13.0 million.
- The Company is revising its fiscal year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA3 loss guidance from ($50.0) - ($53.0) million to ($56.0) - ($58.0) million.
- Shares -2.15%.
