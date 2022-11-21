Meet the new Bob, same as the old Bob: Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock jumped 6.3% Monday after the shocking Sunday-night ouster of CEO Bob Chapek - and his replacement by former longtime Disney CEO Bob Iger.

That was Disney's biggest one-day gain in nearly two years - since Dec. 11, 2020. And it's coming from long investors who are hoping that Iger can recapture the mojo from a 15-year tenure as CEO and chairman at the Mouse House, from 2005-2020.

Iger's return isn't without serious challenges. For one, it's the second time that he's unsuccessfully tried for a succession. A seeming heir apparent in Chief Operating Officer Tom Staggs didn't work out (amid "differences with the board"), with Staggs electing to leave Disney in 2016.

Iger was set to retire from the company again in 2018, but repeatedly delayed departure from his post.

Chapek, then part of the Parks unit, begin to emerge as a serious handpicked successor in late 2017. And he was named to the top spot in February 2020, after Iger had worked through two major company moves (launching streaming and integrating Twenty-First Century Fox).

But Iger stayed at Disney as executive chairman through the end of 2021, a move seen by some insiders as a way to keep a heavy hand on operations despite a new boss at the helm, and a potential hurdle for Chapek as he worked to build an identity in leadership.

Also, while Disney's Parks unit is humming in a robust recovery from COVID-19 pandemic lows and streaming subscribers are growing, the media business is currently struggling with the high cost of investing in its direct-to-consumer unit.

Disney said late Monday in an SEC filing that Iger will get a $1M annual base salary; a performance-based bonus also set at $1M; and a targeted $25M in stock awards each year. "The Company exercised its right to terminate without cause the employment of Robert A. Chapek as Chief Executive Officer," Disney said in the filing.

Analysts generally said that Iger's return would benefit the stock, and MoffettNathanson upgraded on the news. Investors would welcome the return, added Barclays and Wells Fargo, and KeyBanc noted Iger has a proven track record for growing the company.