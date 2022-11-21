FTI Consulting upsizes senior revolving credit facility to $900M
Nov. 21, 2022 4:44 PM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) said Monday its senior secured revolving credit facility was upsized to $900M from $550M.
- The maturity date of the line of credit was also extended to Nov. 21, 2027 from Nov. 30, 2023.
- The amendment also replaces USD LIBOR with, at the company's option, term SOFR and daily simple SOFR, GBP LIBOR with SONIA, and EUR LIBOR with EURIBOR, and amends certain other covenants to provide more financial flexibility.
- Borrowings may be used to finance working capital and for capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.
