Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) considered coming to the rescue of now-defunct Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Ford (F) backed self-driving startup Argo AI.

According to Bloomberg, Amazon had mulled a plan to use the startup's technology in delivery vehicles, bolstering existing partnerships with Rivian Automotive (RIVN). According to the outlet, former VW CEO Herbert Diess traveled to the US in an attempt to woo Amazon founder Jeff Bezos into inking a deal. However, the deal fell apart amid uncertainty over governance structure and division of attention between the e-commerce king and the two automakers.

People familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg added that Amazon was unhappy with the cost of Argo’s technology. Amazon (AMZN) under Andy Jassy has shown an increasing focus on cost controls, shutting down unprofitable ventures and reducing headcount by thousands.

Ford recorded a $2.7B pretax impairment charge on its investment in Argo AI for its Q3 report.