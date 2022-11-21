MAXIMUS GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.48, revenue of $1.18B beats by $40M

Nov. 21, 2022 4:48 PM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MAXIMUS press release (NYSE:MMS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.48.
  • Revenue of $1.18B (+6.3% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Record signed contracts awards of $10.5 billion, which includes awarded Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services contract for Contact Center Operations valued at $6.6 billion.
  • A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable on November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.
  • At September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.7 million and gross debt was $1.37 billion.
  • The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to pro-forma EBITDA for the full year ended September 30, 2022, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 2.6x.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.