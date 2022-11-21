MAXIMUS GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.48, revenue of $1.18B beats by $40M
Nov. 21, 2022 4:48 PM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MAXIMUS press release (NYSE:MMS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.13 beats by $0.48.
- Revenue of $1.18B (+6.3% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Record signed contracts awards of $10.5 billion, which includes awarded Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services contract for Contact Center Operations valued at $6.6 billion.
- A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable on November 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2022.
- At September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $40.7 million and gross debt was $1.37 billion.
- The ratio of debt, net of allowed cash, to pro-forma EBITDA for the full year ended September 30, 2022, as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement, was 2.6x.
