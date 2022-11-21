SPAC GigInternational1 to dissolve
Nov. 21, 2022 4:52 PM ETGigInternational1, Inc. (GIW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SPAC GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) said Monday it will cease its efforts for a merger as the exclusivity provision of its non‑binding term sheet with Convalt Energy has expired.
- The company will liquidate its assets as it does not believe it will be able to complete a merger within the deadline.
- GigInternational1's (GIW) sponsor indicated it would not deposit the necessary monthly funds to the trust account to extend the time to complete a merger.
- The SPAC will redeem all outstanding shares included in the units issued to in its IPO and its warrants will expire worthless.
- GigInternational1 (GIW) in Aug. announced a non-binding term sheet for a business combination with renewable energy firm Convalt Energy.
Comments