SPAC GigInternational1 to dissolve

Nov. 21, 2022 4:52 PM ETGigInternational1, Inc. (GIW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SPAC GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) said Monday it will cease its efforts for a merger as the exclusivity provision of its non‑binding term sheet with Convalt Energy has expired.
  • The company will liquidate its assets as it does not believe it will be able to complete a merger within the deadline.
  • GigInternational1's (GIW) sponsor indicated it would not deposit the necessary monthly funds to the trust account to extend the time to complete a merger.
  • The SPAC will redeem all outstanding shares included in the units issued to in its IPO and its warrants will expire worthless.
  • GigInternational1 (GIW) in Aug. announced a non-binding term sheet for a business combination with renewable energy firm Convalt Energy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.