Unisys gets notice of late filing from NYSE

Nov. 21, 2022 5:00 PM ETUnisys Corporation (UIS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Unisys (NYSE:UIS) said Monday it received a non-compliance notice from NYSE as it did not timely file Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
  • The delay is due to an an ongoing internal investigation regarding certain disclosure controls and procedures matters.
  • Unisys (UIS) does not expect the investigation to result in any changes to its reported financial statements.
  • The company has till May 14 to file the quarterly report.
  • Unisys (UIS) expects to file the report with the SEC within the next several days.

