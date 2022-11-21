BellRing Brands announces secondary offering of 4.6M shares
Nov. 21, 2022
- BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) on Monday announced a secondary offering of 4.6M shares of the company, currently held by its former parent Post Holdings (POST).
- Post expects to exchange BRBR shares of common stock for certain indebtedness of Post held by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC prior to the closing of the offering.
- Following completion of the offering, Post is expected to no longer own any shares of common stock of BellRing.
- As part of and subject to the completion of the offering, BellRing intends to concurrently repurchase from the underwriters 925,000 shares out of the aggregate 4.6M shares of its common stock that are the subject of the offering.
- J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as lead book-runner and representative of the underwriters for the offering.
- Barclays Capital Inc, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Goldman Sachs & Co LLC are acting as additional book-runners for the offering.
- Shares -3% in after hours.
