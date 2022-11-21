Pop Culture gets Nasdaq listing deficiency letter

Nov. 21, 2022 5:16 PM ETPop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) said Monday it got a letter from Nasdaq notifying that company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as per certain listing rules.
  • The letter is only a notification of deficiency and not a notice of delisting.
  • The letter does not impact the company's listing on the Nasdaq at this time.
  • The company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the letter from Nasdaq.
  • The company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Class A ordinary shares and may consider implementing a reverse share split, among other available options, to regain compliance.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.