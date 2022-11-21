Pop Culture gets Nasdaq listing deficiency letter
Nov. 21, 2022 5:16 PM ETPop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) said Monday it got a letter from Nasdaq notifying that company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement as per certain listing rules.
- The letter is only a notification of deficiency and not a notice of delisting.
- The letter does not impact the company's listing on the Nasdaq at this time.
- The company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the letter from Nasdaq.
- The company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Class A ordinary shares and may consider implementing a reverse share split, among other available options, to regain compliance.
