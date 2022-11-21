KVH Industries gets notice from Nasdaq on delayed filing of quarterly report

Nov. 21, 2022 5:24 PM ETKVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) said Monday it received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq as it did not timely file Form 10-Q for the quarter ending Sept. 30 with the SEC.
  • The firm has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • KVH (KVHI) plans to file Form 10-Q as soon as practicable or, in the event of delay, to timely submit a plan to regain compliance.
  • There is no assurance that the company will file the Form 10-Q at any particular date.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.