KVH Industries gets notice from Nasdaq on delayed filing of quarterly report
Nov. 21, 2022 5:24 PM ETKVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) said Monday it received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq as it did not timely file Form 10-Q for the quarter ending Sept. 30 with the SEC.
- The firm has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance.
- KVH (KVHI) plans to file Form 10-Q as soon as practicable or, in the event of delay, to timely submit a plan to regain compliance.
- There is no assurance that the company will file the Form 10-Q at any particular date.
