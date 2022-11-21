Bioventus Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.05, revenue of $128.66M misses by $10.97M
Nov. 21, 2022 5:24 PM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bioventus press release (NASDAQ:BVS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $128.66M (+18.2% Y/Y) misses by $10.97M.
- Adjusted EBITDA* of $21.0 million, compared to $21.3 million in prior-year period.
- 2022 Guidance: Net sales of $517 million to $522 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 20% to 21%, representing an update to the prior guidance of $547.5 million to $562.5 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA* of $75 million to $79 million, compared to $80.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, and representing an update from the prior guidance of $94 million to $104 million.
- Non-GAAP EPS* of $0.20 to $0.25, compared to $0.75 for the year ended December 31, 2021, and representing an update from the prior guidance of $0.47 to $0.57.
- Shares -3.72% AH.
