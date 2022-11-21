StoneX Group (NASDAQ:STNE) advanced as much as 3.6% in Monday after-hours trading following the global financial services network's fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue that rose firmly from the year-ago quarter.

"We realized strong growth across our operating segments resulting from increased client engagement as well as growth in our client base," said CEO Sean M. O’Connor. The company also "benefited from favorable market conditions with elevated volatility and increased interest rates on our growing client float but have not yet realized the full impact of rising interest rates on our earnings," he added.

Q4 EPS of $2.49, which may not be comparable with the average analyst estimate of $1.93, soared from $0.36 a year earlier.

Revenue of $16.38B climbed from $11.85B for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2021.

Interest expense totaled $89.2M versus $24.3M a year before. Non-interest expenses were $427.8M, up from $360.7M in Q4 of last year.

Return on equity on tangible book value came in at 21.6% compared with just 3.6% in Q4 2021.

Conference call on November 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Previously, (Nov. 21) StoneX GAAP EPS of $2.49, revenue of $16.38B.