Hong Kong-based furniture maker Decca Investment (DCCA) has downsized and narrowed the price range for its proposed $30M US initial public offering.

Decca said in a filing that it is now planning to offer 6M ordinary shares priced between $4 and $6, which would raise $30M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would be given a 45-day option to buy up to 15% additional shares to cover any over-allotments.

The company intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol DCCA. Univest Securities is serving as lead bookrunner.

In October, Decca said that it was looking to offer 6M shares priced between $4 and $7, which would have raised around $33M if priced at the midpoint.

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Decca conducts business through subsidiaries in Hong Kong and China. The company manufactures and sells wooden furniture for retail consumers, hotels, office buildings and residential buildings, along with architectural fixtures and fittings such as doors, moldings, cabinets and wall paneling.

