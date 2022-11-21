iStar declares one-time special dividend payable in Safehold stock

  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) declares one-time special dividend valued at ~$190M payable to its common stockholders of Safehold (SAFE) shares.
  • The special dividend is subject to a maximum distribution limit of 7.6M SAFE shares and a minimum distribution amount of 5.5M SAFE shares.
  • The dividend rate will not exceed 0.08766 SAFE shares for each share of iStar (STAR) outstanding.
  • The company will announce the final special dividend rate and dividend payment date prior to the Nov. 30 ex-dividend date for the special dividend.
  • iStar (STAR) also declared quarterly cash dividends on its preferred stock.
  • The company declared quarterly dividends of $0.50/share on 8% series D preferred stock, $0.478125/share on 7.65% series G preferred stock and $0.46875/share on 7.5% series I preferred stock.
  • Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Dec. 1; ex-div Nov. 30.
  • Additionally, iStar (STAR) suspended payment of quarterly cash dividends through the closing of its pending merger with Safehold (SAFE).
