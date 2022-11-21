iStar declares one-time special dividend payable in Safehold stock
Nov. 21, 2022 5:51 PM ETiStar Inc. (STAR)SAFE, STAR.PD, STAR.PG, STAR.PIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) declares one-time special dividend valued at ~$190M payable to its common stockholders of Safehold (SAFE) shares.
- The special dividend is subject to a maximum distribution limit of 7.6M SAFE shares and a minimum distribution amount of 5.5M SAFE shares.
- The dividend rate will not exceed 0.08766 SAFE shares for each share of iStar (STAR) outstanding.
- The company will announce the final special dividend rate and dividend payment date prior to the Nov. 30 ex-dividend date for the special dividend.
- iStar (STAR) also declared quarterly cash dividends on its preferred stock.
- The company declared quarterly dividends of $0.50/share on 8% series D preferred stock, $0.478125/share on 7.65% series G preferred stock and $0.46875/share on 7.5% series I preferred stock.
- Payable Dec. 15; for shareholders of record Dec. 1; ex-div Nov. 30.
- Additionally, iStar (STAR) suspended payment of quarterly cash dividends through the closing of its pending merger with Safehold (SAFE).
- See STAR Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
Comments (1)