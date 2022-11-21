Disney's brand-new (again) CEO Bob Iger is wasting no time after Disney's formal filing noting the executive change - reportedly issuing a company memo that will start to restructure the entertainment giant.

Kareem Daniel, the head of Disney Media, Entertainment and Distribution since a high-profile restructuring a couple of years ago, is stepping down, according to media reports - not entirely surprising as he was a key lieutenant for now ex-CEO Bob Chapek.

"Over the coming weeks, we will begin implementing organizational and operating changes within the company," Iger said in a memo to DMED employees, according to various reports. "It is my intention to restructure things in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are."

"I’ve asked Dana Walden, Alan Bergman, Jimmy Pitaro, and Christine McCarthy to work together on the design of a new structure that puts more decision-making back in the hands of our creative teams and rationalizes costs, and this will necessitate a reorganization of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution," leading to Daniels' exit, Iger reportedly wrote.

His goal is to have the new structure in place in "coming months."

"Without question, elements of DMED will remain, but I fundamentally believe that storytelling is what fuels this company, and it belongs at the center of how we organize our businesses," Iger went on.