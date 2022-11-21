Wall Street stumbled out of the gate on the first day of trading in this holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week. The major averages dipped on Monday, weighed down by renewed COVID restrictions in China.

News that the Chinese government had taken steps to curb the spread of the virus weighed on stocks tied to the country. This led to declines in names like Alibaba (BABA), Weibo (WB), Bilibili (BILI) and Pinduoduo (PDD).

Elsewhere, Tesla (TSLA) also took a hit on the COVID news. Concerns about potential production delays sent shares of Elon Musk's EV maker to a new 52-week low.

Looking to the upside, Sotera Health (SHC) expanded its value by a third following a favorable legal decision. Elsewhere, shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) more than doubled after agreeing to be acquired by Merck (MRK).

Sector In Focus

The imposition of new COVID restrictions in China prompted selling in stocks related to the region. Alibaba (BABA) and Weibo (WB) both retreated by more than 4%.

Elsewhere in the sector, Bilibili (BILI) plunged more than 8%, while Pinduoduo (PDD) declined more than 3%.

The slide came as Chinese authorities reinstated certain COVID restrictions in the wake of thousands of new cases of the disease. This included three deaths -- China's first official fatalities from the virus since May.

Standout Gainer

A legal win sent Sotera Health (SHC) sharply higher, with the stock surging almost 33%.

The advance came after a jury found that the firm's Sterigenics unit wasn't liable for a woman's cancer. The legal action was part of a series of suits alleging that Sterigenics' Willowbrook sterilization plant caused cancer and other illnesses.

"This is a major win for SHC, and investors now have a second data point that presents a more balanced picture of the various potential outcomes of this litigation," KeyBanc analyst Matthew Mishan said.

SHC spiked early in Monday's session, at one point rising by almost 60%. Shares moderated from there but eventually finished at $8.00. This marked a gain of $1.98 from the previous day's close.

Notable New High

Imago BioSciences (IMGO) soared after the biotech announced that it has agreed to be purchased by Merck (MRK) in a deal with a total equity value of $1.35B. Shares surged almost 105% on the news, setting a fresh 52-week high.

Under the agreement, shareholders at IMGO, which focuses on bone marrow disorders, will receive $36 per share in cash. The transaction is slated to close in Q1.

IMGO finished at $35.59, an advance of $18.19 on the day. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week high of $35.75. MRK ticked higher by about 1%.

Notable New Low

With renewed COVID restrictions in China threatening production, Tesla (TSLA) extended recent weakness with another 7% decline. The retreat sent shares of Elon Musk's EV maker to a new 52-week low.

TSLA dropped $12.32 to close at $167.87. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week low of $167.54.

Monday's slide marked the fourth consecutive day of declines and the fifth drop in the past six sessions. The stock has fallen about 14% in the past week.

Looking longer-term, TSLA has slumped 48% during 2022. The stock is coming off a 52-week high of $402.67 set late last year.

