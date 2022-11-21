Volatile Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) closed +30% in Monday's trading after a regulatory filing late Friday showed Chairman John Harding last week bought 126K of the company's shares at $1.74 each through his Harding Partners affiliate.

Meta Materials (MMAT) also surged early last week, apparently from market chatter about a potential short squeeze, although just 2.4% of its shares were sold short as of October 31, making a short squeeze seem unlikely.

Also last week, the company opened a new 68K sq ft headquarters facility in Nova Scotia.

On November 9, Meta Materials (MMAT) reported a Q3 GAAP loss of C$0.07/share compared to a year-earlier loss of C$0.04, as higher operating expenses offset a Y/Y quadrupling of revenues to C$2.45M.

The company is benefiting from the interest around its Next Bridge Hydrocarbons spinoff, which may allow the stock to regain Nasdaq listing compliance, Elephant Analytics wrote last month in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

Despite recent gains, Meta Materials (MMAT) shares are still 23% lower YTD and down 44% during the past year.