Tactile Medical settles old lawsuit in Minnesota for $5M
Nov. 21, 2022 6:04 PM ETTactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Tactile Medical (NASDAQ:TCMD) said Monday it settled a previously disclosed lawsuit for $5 million in Minnesota and expects its insurers to cover the amount.
- The pending lawsuit titled Mart v. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. et al in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota was settled between parties, and the company does not expect to fund any portion of the cash payments made in connection with the settlement.
- As per the settlement framework, Tactile will settle claims brought on behalf of investors who purchased the company’s common stock in the market between May 7, 2018 and June 8, 2020.
