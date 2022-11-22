In a move to stoke demand, Tesla plans to cut prices after previous two attempts failed
Nov. 22, 2022 12:25 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Tesla plans to cut Model 3 and Model Y prices before the year-end for the third time in a quarter after the two recent price cuts failed to boost sales, local tech media Huxiu said in a report today, citing unnamed channel sources.
- Tesla had cut prices of Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China in October and announced an additional discount of RMB 8,000 on the final payment in the first week of November. Shares were trading 4% lower on October 24, after the company announced price cuts.
- The price cut in late October gave Tesla about 50,000 new orders in China, not the 100,000-170,000 rumored on the Internet, the report said, citing Sun Shaojun, founder of Che Fans, a car consumer platform.
