Graybug Vision shares jump on reports to merge in all-stock transaction with CalciMedica
Nov. 22, 2022 1:01 AM ETGraybug Vision, Inc. (GRAY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stocks surged 15.3% after-hours on reports to merge with CalciMedica in an all-stock transaction.
- The combined company will focus on further developing CalciMedica’s lead product candidate Auxora™, a proprietary, intravenous-formulated, small molecule calcium-release activated calcium channel inhibitor, to treat life-threatening inflammatory diseases, such as acute pancreatitis, asparaginase-associated pancreatitis, acute kidney injury, and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, for which there are no currently approved therapies.
- Merger to create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing CalciMedica’s pipeline of first-in-class product candidates for life-threatening inflammatory diseases.
- Combined company is expected to be funded with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $35M at closing, with an expected runway into the second half of 2024.
- Phase 2b results in acute pancreatitis for lead product candidate Auxora expected in second half of 2023.
- Graybug equity holders are expected to collectively own approximately 29% of the combined company, and pre-merger CalciMedica equity holders are expected to collectively own approximately 71% of the combined company, in each case, on a fully diluted basis using the treasury stock method.
- The combined company will be headquartered in La Jolla, California and Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., will serve as CEO of the combined company.
