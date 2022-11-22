Japan +0.61%.

China +0.15%.

Hong Kong -1.65%.

Australia +0.59%. ANZ-Roy Morgan Australian consumer sentiment index +1.0% on the week to 81.6.

India +0.29%.

Overnight on Wall Street, the major US stock stocks closed lower after a volatile session. The S&P 500 shed 0.39% to 3,949.94 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.09% to end the day at 11,024.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.41 points, or 0.13%, to 33,700.28, though losses on the index were mitigated by a jump in Disney shares, which surged more than 6%.

The Bank of Korea is expected to hike its base rate by 25bps at its November 24 meeting.

New Zealand October trade data, exports and imports higher than in September.

Oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday, a day after Saudi Arabia denied a media report that it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.62 by 0007 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for January began trading Tuesday, rising 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.11 a barrel.

Gold prices edged up on Tuesday, after retreating as much as 1% in the last session, as the dollar eased, with the focus turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on future rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,740.56 per ounce by 0033 GMT. U.S. gold futures inched up 0.1% to $1,741.70.

Spot silver advanced 0.4% to $20.92 per ounce, platinum also rose 0.3% to $985.30, while palladium added 0.6% to $1,877.14.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.02%; S&P 500 flat; Nasdaq -0.02%.