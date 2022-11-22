Camping World COO Tamara Ward to retire, Matthew Wagner to succeed
Nov. 22, 2022 2:35 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- On November 17, Tamara Ward, COO of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) notified the company that she will retire from such role, effective as of the close of business on December 31, upon the expiration of her existing employment agreement.
- Also on November 17, the company's board appointed Matthew Wagner as COO of the company, effective January 1, 2023, and the board designated Wagner as the company's principal operating officer, effective on the effective date and succeeding Ward in such role.
- Ward is expected to remain employed with the company as a senior advisor.
- On or before the transition date, the company intends to enter into a transition agreement with Ward describing the terms of Ward's employment as a senior advisor.
- The company also intends to enter into an employment agreement with Wagner on or before the transition date describing the terms of Wagner's employment as COO.
