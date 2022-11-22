AT&T boosts 5-Year revolving credit facility to $12B
Nov. 22, 2022 3:12 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AT&T (NYSE:T) announces the expansion of its existing credit facility to $12B from $7.5B.
- The company says advances would be used for general corporate purposes.
- The applicable margin for benchmark rate advances under the revolving credit facility will be equal to 0.690%, 0.930%, 1.045% or 1.150% per annum depending on the company’s unsecured long-term debt ratings.
- The company will also pay a facility fee of 0.060%, 0.070%, 0.080% or 0.100% per annum of the amount of lender commitments, depending on the Company’s unsecured long-term debt ratings.
- The credit pact provides that the company and lenders representing more than 50% of the facility amount may agree to extend their commitments under the revolving credit facility for two one-year periods beyond the initial termination date.
- In connection with the entry into the credit facility, the company terminated all commitments under the $7.5B five year credit agreement, dated December 11, 2018, among the company, certain lenders named therein and Citibank, N.A., as agent.
Comments (1)