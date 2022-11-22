iQIYI Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.03 misses by $0.01, revenue of $1.1B beats by $80M
Nov. 22, 2022 4:09 AM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- iQIYI press release (NASDAQ:IQ): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.03 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $1.1B (-2.0% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- The average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 101.0 million, compared to 104.7 million for the same period in 2021 and 98.3 million for the second quarter in 2022.
- The average daily number of subscribing members excluding individuals with trial memberships for the quarter was 100.2 million, compared to 103.8 million for the same period in 2021 and 97.7 million for the second quarter in 2022.
- The monthly average revenue per membership for the quarter was RMB13.90, compared to RMB13.65 for the same period in 2021 and RMB14.53 for the second quarter in 2022, increasing 2% year over year.
Comments