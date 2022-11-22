Kuaishou Technology GAAP EPS of -RMB0.64, revenue of RMB23.1B
Nov. 22, 2022
- Kuaishou Technology press release (OTCPK:KSHTY): Q3 GAAP EPS of -RMB0.64.
- Revenue of RMB23.1B (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Average DAUs on Kuaishou APP were 363.4 million, representing an increase of 13.4% from 320.4 million for the same period of 2021.
- Average MAUs on Kuaishou APP were 626.0 million, representing an increase of 9.3% from 572.9 million for the same period of 2021.
- Average daily time spent per DAU was 129.3 minutes, representing an increase of 8.6% from 119.1 minutes for the same period of 2021.
- Total GMV of e-commerce transactions facilitated on our platform was RMB222.5 billion, representing an increase of 26.6% from RMB175.8 billion for the same period of 2021.
