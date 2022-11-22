ArcelorMittal prices ~$2.2B bond issuance
Nov. 22, 2022 4:25 AM ETArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) has priced an offering of $1.2B aggregate principal amount of 6.550% notes due 2027 and $1.0B aggregate principal amount of 6.800% notes due 2032, amounting to ~$2.2B.
- The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- Following the closure of the offering, commitments which remain available under a $2.2B bridge term facility agreement with a financial institution, related to the financing of the intended acquisition of Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém, will be cancelled in an amount equal to the amount by which the offering exceeds approximately $400M.
- The facility is available for 12 months from signing with two extension options of 6 months each at the borrower’s discretion.
- Offering is scheduled to close on November 29, 2022.
Comments (1)