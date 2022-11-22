Eurozone current account surplus narrows sharply
- The current account surplus in the Euro Area decreased sharply to EUR 3.8 billion in September 2022 from EUR 33.1 billion in the same month a year earlier.
- The goods account shifted to a EUR 9.3 billion deficit from last year's EUR 22.3 billion surplus, with imports reaching an all-time high of EUR 275.5 billion on the back of higher energy prices.
- Meanwhile, the services surplus narrowed to EUR 14.7 billion from EUR 15.8 billion, while the primary income surplus widened to EUR 10.0 billion from EUR 8.2 billion.
- The secondary income deficit shrank to EUR 11.7 billion from EUR 13.2 billion.
