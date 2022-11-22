Eurozone current account surplus narrows sharply

Nov. 22, 2022 4:46 AM ETEWG, GF, EWI, EWQ, EWGS, FGM, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, DAX, FLFR, FLGR, FLIYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The current account surplus in the Euro Area decreased sharply to EUR 3.8 billion in September 2022 from EUR 33.1 billion in the same month a year earlier.
  • The goods account shifted to a EUR 9.3 billion deficit from last year's EUR 22.3 billion surplus, with imports reaching an all-time high of EUR 275.5 billion on the back of higher energy prices.
  • Meanwhile, the services surplus narrowed to EUR 14.7 billion from EUR 15.8 billion, while the primary income surplus widened to EUR 10.0 billion from EUR 8.2 billion.
  • The secondary income deficit shrank to EUR 11.7 billion from EUR 13.2 billion.
  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, EWI, EWQ, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLIY, FLFR, FLGR.

