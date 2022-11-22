DigitalBridge acquires stake in AIMS Group; forms edge data center platform in Southeast Asia
Nov. 22, 2022 4:53 AM ET By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) has acquired an ownership stake in AIMS Group from TIME dotCom Berhad by funds affiliated with DigitalBridge Investment Management and the formation of an edge data center platform focused on the high-growth markets of the Southeast Asia region.
- AIMS is a leading operator of highly-connected ecosystem-centric data centers based in Malaysia, with its Kuala Lumpur flagship Menara AIMS facility anchoring the Malaysia Internet Exchange.
- The rapidly growing Malaysia-based data center business to anchor regional strategy in partnership with TIME dotCom.
- The deal is expected to close in 2023.
