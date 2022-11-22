Novo Nordisk to invest DKK5.4B to boost manufacturing facilities in Denmark

Nov. 22, 2022 5:01 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Novo Nordisk Canada Inc head office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

  • Novo Nordisk (NVO) said it plans to invest DKK5.4B to expand its clinical manufacturing facilities in Bagsværd, Denmark.
  • The plans also include the construction of a new plant located in extension of the existing facilities, the company added.
  • The expansions will provide capacity for developing Novo's future oral and injectable product portfolio.
  • The investment will provide additional capacity in R&D for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) to supply the company's global clinical trials, according to Novo.
  • "Increasing our API capacity in R&D will be a key enabler in bringing new innovations to the market, and meet the future demand of our patients," said Jesper Bøving, senior vice president, CMC Development, Novo Nordisk.
  • The project is expected to be finalized in 2024 and will create about 160 new jobs.
  • NVO +0.59% to $114.08 premarket Nov. 22

