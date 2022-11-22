Vipshop reports mixed Q3 earnings; initiates Q4 revenue guidance
Nov. 22, 2022 5:04 AM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vipshop press release (NYSE:VIPS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.36 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $3B (-13.3% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
- GMV for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB37.6 billion, as compared with RMB40.2 billion in the prior year period.
- Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 7.2% from 4.2% in the prior year period.
- The number of active customers for the third quarter of 2022 was 41.0 million, as compared with 43.9 million in the prior year period.
- Total orders for the third quarter of 2022 were 168.3 million, as compared with 172.9 million in the prior year period.
- For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB30.7 billion and RMB32.4 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease rate of 10% to 5% vs. estimated decline of 15.7% Y/Y.
