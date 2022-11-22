Vipshop reports mixed Q3 earnings; initiates Q4 revenue guidance

Nov. 22, 2022 5:04 AM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vipshop press release (NYSE:VIPS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.36 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $3B (-13.3% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
  • GMV for the third quarter of 2022 was RMB37.6 billion, as compared with RMB40.2 billion in the prior year period.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 7.2% from 4.2% in the prior year period.
  • The number of active customers for the third quarter of 2022 was 41.0 million, as compared with 43.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Total orders for the third quarter of 2022 were 168.3 million, as compared with 172.9 million in the prior year period.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB30.7 billion and RMB32.4 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease rate of 10% to 5% vs. estimated decline of 15.7% Y/Y.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.