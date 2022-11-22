Sabre Corporation prices upsized $555M debt offering

Nov. 22, 2022 5:10 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR), SABRPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sabre GLBL has priced upsized previously announced offering of $555M aggregate principal amount of 11.250% senior secured notes due 2027.
  • The sale of the notes is expected to close on December 6, 2022.
  • The secured notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, at a rate of 11.250% per year, and will mature on December 15, 2027.
  • The net proceeds from the sales of the notes will be used for the repayment of ~$536M aggregate principal amount of debt under Sabre's Term Loan B, plus accrued and unpaid interest and related fees and expenses.
  • Sabre will incur no additional indebtedness in connection with the issuance of the notes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.