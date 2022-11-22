Sabre Corporation prices upsized $555M debt offering
Nov. 22, 2022 5:10 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR), SABRPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sabre GLBL has priced upsized previously announced offering of $555M aggregate principal amount of 11.250% senior secured notes due 2027.
- The sale of the notes is expected to close on December 6, 2022.
- The secured notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears, at a rate of 11.250% per year, and will mature on December 15, 2027.
- The net proceeds from the sales of the notes will be used for the repayment of ~$536M aggregate principal amount of debt under Sabre's Term Loan B, plus accrued and unpaid interest and related fees and expenses.
- Sabre will incur no additional indebtedness in connection with the issuance of the notes.
