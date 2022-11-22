Equinox Gold announces at-the-market equity offering program

Nov. 22, 2022 5:17 AM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX), EQX:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) shares fell 2% premarket on Tuesday after the mining firm entered into an equity distribution agreement for an at-the-market equity offering program.
  • The program will allow the company to offer and sell from time to time such number of common shares as would have an aggregate offering price of up to $100M.
  • Total gross proceeds from equity offerings under the ATM, if any, could be significantly less than $100M. The ATM will be effective until December 21, 2024.
  • The company intends to use any proceeds from the offering to continue expanding production from its current asset base through exploration and development, for prospective mergers and acquisitions, and for general corporate and administrative expenses and general working capital purposes.

