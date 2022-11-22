Argenx subcutaneous drug for neuromuscular disorder gets FDA priority review
Nov. 22, 2022
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to argenx's (NASDAQ:ARGX) application seeking approval of subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod to treat adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG).
- Myasthenia gravis is an autoimmune neuromuscular disorder characterized by muscle weakness and muscle fatigue which can make it difficult to chew, swallow, stand and walk, among other things.
- The FDA accepted the company's biologics license application (BLA) and is expected to make a decision by March 20, 2023. Under priority review, the FDA's goal is to take action within six months, compared to 10 months under standard review.
- The BLA was backed by data from a phase 3 trial called ADAPT-SC, which showed noninferiority of SC efgartigimod (1000mg efgartigimod-PH20) compared to intravenously (IV) administered Vyvgart (efgartigimod alfa-fcab).
- Vyvgart IV is already approved to treat gMG.
- The company said SC efgartigimod is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's (NASDAQ:HALO) drug delivery technology ENHANZE.
