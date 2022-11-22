Canadian Solar GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.53, revenue of $1.93B misses by $140M
Canadian Solar press release (NASDAQ:CSIQ): Q3
- Canadian Solar press release (NASDAQ:CSIQ): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.12 beats by $0.53.
- Revenue of $1.93B (+57.1% Y/Y) misses by $140M.
- Global Energy battery storage project development pipeline expands to 40 GWh and solar project development pipeline at 25 GWp, as of September 30, 2022.
- For Q4, the company expects total revenues to be in the range of $1.8B to $1.9B vs. consensus of $2.11B. Gross margin is expected to be between 16% to 18%. Total module shipments recognized as revenues by CSI Solar are expected to be in the range of 6.0 GW to 6.3 GW, including approximately 290 MW to the Company's own projects.
- For FY2022, the company expects CSI Solar's total battery storage shipments to be in the range of 1.8 GWh to 1.9 GWh, including approximately 300 MWh to the company's own projects. Global Energy project sales are expected to be in the range of 2.2 GW to 2.3 GW.
- FY2023 module shipments to be in the range of 30 GW to 35 GW, representing 56% Y/Y growth at the mid-point of the range.
