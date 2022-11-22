Dycom Industries GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.50, revenue of $1.04B beats by $64.85M
Nov. 22, 2022 6:08 AM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Dycom Industries press release (NYSE:DY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.50.
- Revenue of $1.04B (+21.8% Y/Y) beats by $64.85M.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $114.6 million
- Outlook: The Company expects contract revenues for the quarter ending January 28, 2023 to increase by mid- to high-single digit as a percentage of contract revenues as compared to the quarter ended January 29, 2022. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues is expected to increase modestly for the quarter ending January 28, 2023 as compared to the quarter ended January 29,
