Dycom Industries GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.50, revenue of $1.04B beats by $64.85M

Nov. 22, 2022 6:08 AM ETDycom Industries, Inc. (DY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Dycom Industries press release (NYSE:DY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.50.
  • Revenue of $1.04B (+21.8% Y/Y) beats by $64.85M.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $114.6 million
  • Outlook: The Company expects contract revenues for the quarter ending January 28, 2023 to increase by mid- to high-single digit as a percentage of contract revenues as compared to the quarter ended January 29, 2022. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues is expected to increase modestly for the quarter ending January 28, 2023 as compared to the quarter ended January 29,

