iMedia Brands GAAP EPS of -$0.72 misses by $0.40, revenue of $123.3M misses by $14.03M, updates FY guidance

Nov. 22, 2022 6:13 AM ETiMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • iMedia Brands press release (NASDAQ:IMBI): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.72 misses by $0.40.
  • Revenue of $123.3M (-5.7% Y/Y) misses by $14.03M.

  • Outlook:

  • For the fourth quarter 2022, we expect the holiday season to be challenging and promotional. Accordingly, we anticipate reporting net sales of approximately $177 million vs consensus of $188.48M, which is a 9% decline over the same prior year period. We anticipate reporting adjusted EBITDA of approximately $16 million, which is a 6% increase over the same prior year period. We continue to expect positive quarterly earnings per share in Q4 2022.

  • For the full-year 2022, we anticipate reporting revenue of approximately $588 million from prior view of $615M vs consensus of $613.95M, which is a 7% increase compared to full year 2021. We expect to report full year adjusted EBITDA of $39 million, a 7% decline compared to prior year.

