Bunge acquires 49% of France's BZ Group
Nov. 22, 2022 6:17 AM ETBunge Limited (BG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Agribusiness and food company Bunge (NYSE:BG) has signed a strategic partnership with France's BZ Group, wherein it has acquired 49% of the business.
- The Beuzelin family remains the majority shareholder of BZ Group with 51% ownership. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval.
- The BZ Group originates products from a large network of independent farmers and also sources grains, oilseeds and pulses from suppliers in the northwest of France to export to its customers via its port terminal in Rouen.
- This partnership is expected to strengthen operational and commercial cooperation in an increasingly volatile and demanding market environment. It will also provide the opportunity to expand the facility in the port terminal in Rouen, the largest cereal export facility in Western Europe.
