Yiren Digital GAAP EPADS of $0.4226, revenue of $118.18M
Nov. 22, 2022 6:23 AM ETYiren Digital Ltd. (YRD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Yiren Digital press release (NYSE:YRD): Q3 GAAP EPADS of $0.4226.
- Revenue of $118.18M (-38.2% Y/Y).
- Revenue from credit-tech business was RMB493.4 million (US$69.4 million), representing a decrease of 44.8% from RMB894.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was due to the strategic shift of our product structure and pricing.
- Revenue from holistic wealth business was RMB294.3 million ($41.4 million), representing a decrease of 12.8% from RMB337.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to the declined sales volume of investment products.
- Outlook: The Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 to be between RMB0.9 billion to RMB1.1 billion, with net profit margin expected to remain stable.
