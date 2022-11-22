Empower Clinics proposes private placement of debenture and share units

Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) has announced a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debenture units and common share units.

The debenture units are issued at $1,000 each for aggregate gross proceeds of $250K, while the share units are issued at $0.05 each for aggregate gross proceeds of $1M.

Each debenture unit will be comprised of one senior secured convertible debenture of the company in the principal amount of $1,000 and 20,000 warrants, each of which will be exercisable into one common share in the capital of the company at an exercise price of $0.075/share until two years after the date of issuance.

The debentures will bear interest at the rate of 10.0% per annum and mature on the date that is two years after the date of issuance. The principal amount of each Debenture shall be convertible into shares at the option of the holder at any time prior to the maturity date at a conversion price of $0.05/share.

Each share unit will be comprised of one share and one warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one share on the terms provided above.

The firm also settled all amounts owned under 3,700 outstanding convertible debentures, plus accrued interest thereon, in the aggregate amount of $3,786,400 in exchange for the issuance of a new secured convertible debenture having the principal amount of the outstanding debentures.

The outstanding debentures were convertible into shares at a conversion price of $0.20/share, while the new debenture shall be convertible, for no additional consideration, into shares at the option of the holder at any time prior to the maturity date at a conversion price of $0.05/share.

Furthermore, the company amended terms of 18.5M warrants that were issued with the outstanding debentures to reduce the exercise price from $0.30 to $0.075 per share and extend the expiry date for two years from the date of issuance.