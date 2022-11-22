Chindata ADS GAAP EPS of $0.05 in-line, revenue of $169.1M beats by $12.8M
Nov. 22, 2022 6:29 AM ETChindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Chindata ADS press release (NASDAQ:CD): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.05 in-line.
- Revenue of $169.1M (+62.4% Y/Y) beats by $12.8M.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 66.8% to RMB614.5 million ($86.4 million), from RMB368.4 million in the same period of 2021.
- The Company raised its 2022 full year guidance, which is the second raise during the year. Full year revenue guidance is raised by RMB200 million at mid-point, or a 4.8% increase compared with the previous guidance, now in the range of RMB4.33 billion to RMB4.43 billion. Full year adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised by RMB90 million at mid-point, or a 4.2% increase compared with the previous guidance, now in the range of RMB2.2 billion to RMB2.26 billion.
- Shares +4.39% PM.
Comments