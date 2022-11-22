Chindata ADS GAAP EPS of $0.05 in-line, revenue of $169.1M beats by $12.8M

Nov. 22, 2022 6:29 AM ETChindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Chindata ADS press release (NASDAQ:CD): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.05 in-line.
  • Revenue of $169.1M (+62.4% Y/Y) beats by $12.8M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2022 increased by 66.8% to RMB614.5 million ($86.4 million), from RMB368.4 million in the same period of 2021.
  • The Company raised its 2022 full year guidance, which is the second raise during the year. Full year revenue guidance is raised by RMB200 million at mid-point, or a 4.8% increase compared with the previous guidance, now in the range of RMB4.33 billion to RMB4.43 billion. Full year adjusted EBITDA guidance is raised by RMB90 million at mid-point, or a 4.2% increase compared with the previous guidance, now in the range of RMB2.2 billion to RMB2.26 billion.
  • Shares +4.39% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.