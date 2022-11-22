Shionogi's COVID pill to get emergency approval in Japan
Nov. 22, 2022 6:35 AM ETShionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF), SGIOYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Japan on Friday said it will grant clearance to Shionogi's (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) oral COVID-19 drug S-217622 (ensitrelvir fumaric acid), Reuters reported.
- The emergency approval marks the first domestically developed oral therapy for patients with mild symptoms, according to the report.
- In July, a panel of the Japanese health ministry had delayed emergency approval of the COVID-19 pill citing the need to continue discussions on the drug.
- There were also concerns that the therapy could potentially risk pregnancies, based on data from animal studies, the Reuters report added.
- Health Minister Katsunobu Kato declared the decision on ensitrelvir, following approval by a health ministry panel.
- In September, ensitrelvir met the main goal of a phase 3 trial by helping patients achieve resolution of five Omicron-related symptoms faster, compared to placebo.
- Shionogi had inked a deal to supply ~1M doses of the drug to the government, if approved, the report added.
