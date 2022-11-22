S&P, Nasdaq, Dow futures tick up as rates tick down

Nov. 22, 2022

Stock index futures were slightly higher Tuesday, rebounding a little from the previous session as a tentative Thanksgiving trade continued.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.2%, Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.2% edged up.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 4 basis points to 3.79%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 5 basis points to 4.50%.

"Yesterday’s US Federal Reserve speakers hinted at a slower pace of continued rate hikes," UBS' Paul Donovan wrote. "Fed Chair Powell may be kicking the prostrate form of the economy more gently, but the obsessive chant of 'hike, hike, hike' means Powell is still kicking. Fed President Mester speaks on wages and inflation today - the devastatingly negative real wage growth suggests weak pay bargaining power persists."

The economic calendar is light again, but Wednesday is stacked with durable goods, new home sales and the Fed minutes. The Fed's Loretta Mester will speak later today.

Among active issues, Best Buy is ower after topping consenus but keeping guidance unchanged.

